A SOUTH Wales Argus reporter has been shortlisted for an award in this year's Wales Media Awards.

Estel Farell-Roig, who joined the Argus 18 months ago, has been shortlisted for the awards' Young Journalist of the Year category.

The 23-year-old, who mainly covers Newport, said: "When I saw I had been shortlisted I couldn't believe it - it is very flattering.

"I really enjoy being a reporter and, in particular, covering really local stories that wouldn't be reported otherwise.

"I may not be from Newport originally, but my job gives such a sense of belonging to the city."

Highlights of Estel's career so far include covering the news three tower blocks in Newport had failed initial safety tests. She also helped in the coverage of the alleged terrorist arrests last year and raised more than £700 for the paper's 125 Appeal, which raises funds for St David's Hospice Care.

Editor Nicole Garnon said: "Estel deserves this nomination - she has had a great start in her career. We look forward to the awards evening."

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Cardiff on March 23.