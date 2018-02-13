AN ABERGAVENNY lawyer and her two crewmates have become the first female trio to row across any ocean after completing the “world’s toughest row”.

Elaine Theaker, along with Dianne Carrington and Sharon Magrath, of the Atlantic Ladies crossed the finish line of 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge yesterday.

Their crossing in Antigua came following a “terrifying” final day in which they capsized twice.

The crew’s epic journey across the Atlantic Ocean took them 60 days, 18 hours and 34 minutes.

Mrs Carrington, of Shrewsbury, also became the oldest woman to row the Atlantic, at the age of 62.

Having set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 14, the crew battled through the elements and personal fatigue to make history.

During their charity challenge, they were visited by dolphins and whales, a sight which had left 54-year-old Mrs Theaker, lost for words according to their blog.

The mother-of-one had left behind the comforts of home and her role as the managing director of legal practice Advantage Legal in Abergavenny.

Before setting off for the La Gomera, she told the Argus: “Our prime objective is to have a great time and a fantastic experience as it’s a once in a lifetime thing. We’re hoping we get across safely."

And the all-female trio have done just that, much to the delight of friends and family following their journey on social media.

A livestream of the rowers crossing the finish has been viewed more than 9,000 times on the Facebook page of Atlantic Campaigns.

A spokesman for race organiser said: “For the ladies, the last 24 hours of the race have been the most terrifying.

“They had to dig deep after capsizing twice in 24 hours and have overcome so much during their epic 60 days at sea.

“They have proved not only to themselves, but women from around the world that age is truly just a number."

The Atlantic Ladies embarked on the row with the aim of raising £30,000 for various charities. To donate, click here.