PUPILS from Gwent's first dementia friendly primary school have been invited to the Senedd by the Torfaen AM to showcase their work with patients at Pontypool's County Hospital.

Lynne Neagle, who chairs the cross party group on dementia, will welcome Year Six students from Griffithstown Primary School to Cardiff Bay in June.

She said: “It is quite overwhelming when you see the young people with the patients – they are so natural together. The smiles on the faces of the patients and the children say it all.

“At a recent visit one of the patients who had been discharged came back to see the children and he bought his medals and some family photos with him.

“It was wonderful to see the genuine care and concern that had developed between him and the children.”

The pupils will deliver a presentation to the cross party group.

She said: “I think it is impossible to over-estimate the importance of inter-generational schemes such as this one. I am really proud of the innovative work Griffithstown does.

“It really does make a difference to the quality of people’s lives – both young and old.”

Griffithstown Primary has been organising weekly visits to Panteg hospital for a year and the school also visits several residential homes in the community.

More than 400 pupils and staff at the school have completed the Alzheimer’s Society’s awareness training.