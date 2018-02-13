MOSQUES in Gwent will open their doors this weekend to help build on community relationships.

On Sunday, February 18 mosques will be open to the public and will offer tours, workshops and talks about what happens there.

In Newport the Iqra Community Centre, located on Corporation Road, and the Jamia mosque, located on Commercial Road, will be open to the public, while the Berea Masjid in Blaina will also open its doors.

This is the fourth year of the event and in the wake of the Darren Osbourne case, who was found guilty of the murder of Makram Ali and attempted murder of others after he drove his van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in London, the Muslim Council Wales was keen to get more mosques involved this year.

A spokesman for the Council said: "Muslims get a lot of bad press and much of the faiths practices such as the headscarf for women and halal diets are misunderstood.

"This is the perfect opportunity to just go ask the questions, the Imam's and mosque management team are on hand to answer any question thrown at them and they have assured us that no question is taboo."

Participating mosques will also be offering tea, coffee and refreshments and members of the public can simply turn up during the specified times.

No special dress code is needed, but people are asked to bear in mind that mosques are active places of worship both men and women should ensure legs and arms are covered and clothing is not tight.

A full list of participating mosques can be found at muslimcouncilwales.org.uk/visit-mosque-day-2018.