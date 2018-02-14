FIVE fire engines attended a fire in a flat in the early hours of this morning.

Fire services attended to the fire in a flat above a shop in High Street, Newbridge, at 3.59am today.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had five fire engines there.

"They were from Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Risca, New Inn and Maindee."

The spokeswoman said no-one was injuried and that the blaze was put out by 6.15am.

Buses are now running as normal after being diverted for a short period.

SERVICE UPDATES: ALL #Blackwood based services are now running as normal after the recent fire in #Newbridge. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) February 14, 2018

