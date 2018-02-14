UPDATE: 4.21pm

A FLAT fire enforced the closure of Newbridge’s High Street during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Five crews from Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen stations were called to the blaze, which was located at a property on the corner of High Street and Victoria Terrace on February 14.

Bus services were diverted away from High Street in the early hours, resuming at around 7.10am after the road was re-opened.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 3.59am on Wednesday, February 14 and the stop message was received at 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 14.

“There were six fire appliances at the scene – five pumps and one water bowser.

“Crews attended were from the following fire stations: Abercarn, Aberbargoed, Risca, New Inn and Maindee.

“Police and ambulance service were also in attendance.

“It has been confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental. We urge the importance of installing smoke alarms correctly and to test them on a regular basis.”

Four people were given a precautionary check-up by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalisation as a result of the fire.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at approximately 4.45am this morning – Wednesday, February 14 – to reports of a fire at an address on High Street in Newbridge.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance to the scene, where four people were given a precautionary check-up but did not require hospital treatment.”

SERVICE UPDATES: ALL #Blackwood based services are now running as normal after the recent fire in #Newbridge. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) February 14, 2018

Did you anything? Send us your pictures or videos to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk