AN action plan backed with £10 million a year is being launched today to ensure people with dementia in Wales can live as independently as possible in their communities.

The Welsh Government's Dementia Action Plan aims to create new ways of caring and training.

It also seeks to increase the number of support workers, and rates of diagnoses, while strengthening joint working between social care and housing departments.

The plan is intended to build on Welsh government investment since 2015, which supports improvements in dementia care including the introduction of specialista support workers, occupational therapy support in older people mental health units, and dementia flexible resource teams in hospitals.

Health secretary Vaughan Gething said another aim is to bring together health, social services, the voluntary sector and communities to deliver support as flexibly as possible, and to make Wales a leader in innovative dementia care.

“I have a clear vision for Wales to be a dementia friendly nation that recognises the rights of people with dementia to feel valued and live as independently as possible in their communities," said Mr Gething.

"This plan, developed with those who have lived with dementia, and supported by an extra £10m a year, will accelerate achieving that vision.

"As the Parliamentary Review (into health and social care) made clear, we need to look at new ways of delivering health and care services.

“It also sets out how we will raise awareness of ways to reduce the risk of dementia, ensure the wider population understands the challenges of living with dementia, improve diagnoses, and support families and carers of those living with dementia.”

Sue Phelps, of the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said the plan is "pivotal" for the 45,000 people affected by dementia in Wales and their families.

“We've campaigned long and hard, through our #45000reasons campaign, for a plan to recognise the rights of people affected by the condition," she said.

Progress will be overseen by an implementation group to include people living with dementia and their carers and families, and the plan will be reviewed after three years.