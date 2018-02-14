A SINGER who performed to almost one million viewers in a bid to represent the UK in the Eurovision song contest has thanked fans for their support.

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Rhiannon Porter, who grew up in Duke Street, Blaenavon, competed live against five other acts in the Eurovision: You Decide event with band Goldstone.

Although the band didn’t win the chance to represent the UK at the contest, Ms Porter has thanked “every single person” for supporting the band’s journey - from the “electric” audiences at the The Brighton Dome to businesses in Blaenavon who put up Goldstone posters.

“The future is bright for Goldstone and we can’t wait to see what’s next for us,” she said.

The band plan to continue recording new music and to work with songwriters.

For more information, visit goldstonelive.com