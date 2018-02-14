MINNIE Driver has become the first celebrity to quit as an Oxfam ambassador following allegations senior staff working in crisis zones paid for sex with vulnerable locals.

The Good Will Hunting star resigned after 20 years with the charity, saying she was "horrified" by the scandal.

In a statement published in an article in the Telegraph then tweeted from her account, she said: "I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International.

"In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders.

"And though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever.

"I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organization stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help."

The 48-year-old later tweeted: "All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated. Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old #oxfamscandal"

During her time as an Oxfam ambassador, Driver travelled to countries including Cambodia and Thailand to highlight the charity's work and has also performed at a fundraising concert.

The Charity Commission has now announced it has opened a statutory inquiry into Oxfam and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt is due to give a speech today threatening to cut government funding to charities who fail to put robust safeguarding measures in place.