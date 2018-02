THE Rogerstone Spring Clean event has been hailed a success.

The annual event, which took place Saturday, saw councillors and volunteers cleaning up areas of Rogerstone.

Councillor Chris Evans said: "I would like to thank Councillor Yvonne Forsey for organising the event.

"This to me is what it’s all about: putting differences to one side and working together. It was a success.

"Thanks to all the volunteers, Fourteen Locks and Tesco Express for supporting the event."