A VEHICLE fire caused delays in the Malpas Road area of Newport this morning.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue service said they attended to a vehicle fire in Malpas Road at 7.16am this morning.

The spokesman said a fire engine from Malpas attended, and that the fire was put out by 7.37am.

He said it is possible delays were caused by the fire.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 8:45am today, we received a report of a vehicle fire in Malpas Road, Newport.

"There are no current road closures."

Stagecoach Wales have said they are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes to their 15 service travelling to Newport, and their X3 service travelling to Cardiff.