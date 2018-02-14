A MASSIVE project redesigning junction 28 of the M4 is on target to be completed by the end of the summer.

Contractor Costain began work on the scheme, which involves completely revamping the Bassaleg, Tredegar Park and Pont Ebbw Roundabouts, this time last year.

And project manager Tom Kenyon said the project is on target to be fully completed by late summer.

“The M4 junction 28 improvement scheme was always going to be a challenging project due to the technical aspects of the improvement work, whilst maintaining safe working arrangements, effective traffic management and maintaining traffic flows through the peak periods of the day,” he said.

“It is extremely important to us that we retain the confidence of the public and we fully understand our responsibility to keep the public informed.”

He added letters had been sent to all residents living in the area around the work when it began in February 2017, while a public exhibition had been held at the Graig Community Hall in Bassaleg and representatives of Costain had attended a number of local meetings.

And he said the company was maintaining a database of more than 400 subscribers, including the Office for National Statistics, Newport City Council, large businesses and groups in the area, which were being kept up to date about the scheme.

“The traffic management arrangements and signage for the project conform to national standards and we have a 24 hour public helpline to help and advise the public,” he said.

“I think it is fair to say that some scepticism about the new arrangements at Bassaleg roundabout have now been overcome with the traffic flowing more effectively and with far safer arrangements for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The same will apply when the work is complete on Tredegar Park and Pont Ebbw roundabouts and the overall improvement to traffic flows heightened still further when all three roundabout are working together with the support of intelligent traffic light sequencing.

“I am pleased to report the project is making good progress and will be completed on target in the late summer and we do very much regret any inconvenience caused by the work.”

He added: “We will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption and keep the travelling public informed, but we cannot be held responsible for unconnected accidents and incidents on the M4 that impact traffic congestion at and around junction 28.”