POLICE have issued a second appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ian Brown, 40, from Newport, who has not been seen since Friday January 19.

Concerns persist for the welfare of Mr Brown, who is known to have links to the Weston-super-Mare area.

He is described as being white, approximately 5ft 8in tall, and of medium build. He has collar length straight brown hair, a full brown beard, and speaks with a Welsh accent.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 1800027239.