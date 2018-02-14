A BOY fighting a rare form of cancer has returned home after undergoing chemotherapy in hospital.

Two-year-old Jacob Jones returned home on Thursday after spending seven-and-a-half weeks at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Jacob, whose dad is from Abergavenny, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma after a tumour was found on his left kidney.

His mother, Emma Williams, spoke about the family’s relief at having Jacob home again.

“It has been a long time in hospital,” said Ms Williams, 28, from Ebbw Vale.

“He has settled and he is really enjoying being back at home.

“It is more relaxing for him here and we have a lot of support from other family members.”

Jacob was due to go for an ultrasound scan yesterday (Wednesday) to find out how much the tumour has shrunk.

This will help determine when an operation can take place.

After the scan, Jacob will be undergoing periods of around three to four days chemotherapy but will be able to return home for around 10 days in between.

Ms Williams said it has been an “emotional” few weeks.

“It has been quite a rollercoaster,” she said.

“He (Jacob) has his ups and downs.

“He has been less hungry and a bit shaky because of the chemo but he is happy and always smiling.”

Since Jacob’s diagnosis, support has poured in for the family’s fundraising appeal.

The family are aiming to raise £250,000 so that he can receive specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

Doctors told the family he has a 34 per cent chance of survival if he continues his current treatment.

A total of £23,350 has been raised on a JustGiving page, as well as money raised from other community events.

“The support has been amazing, we cannot thank people enough,” added Ms Williams.

“There have been so many fundraising events.”

A night of music will be held at The Neon, Newport, on Friday March 2 from 9pm to 3am, with DJs and a special surprise guest performing.

Search Rave on Jacob on Facebook for more information and tickets.

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit bit.ly/2qDc0OI.