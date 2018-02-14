THE use of wild animals in circuses in Wales could be banned under plans announced by the Welsh Government.

The proposal was announced by energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths as part of wider plans to support animal welfare in Wales.

Ms Griffiths said: “Although there are no circuses based in Wales, they do visit and it is important the welfare needs of their animals are not overlooked.

“I am exploring opportunities to bring forward legislation to ban the use of wild animals in circuses in Wales.”

She added she would use the implementation of a new ban which came into force in Scotland in December 2017 as an example when developing the legislation, and a consultation would be launched later in the year.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden welcomed the news.

“Constituents regularly contact me on a range of animal welfare issues, from the need to properly enforce the hunting ban, to ending the ivory trade and banning third party puppy sales,” she said.

“I regularly take up these concerns in Parliament and with government ministers and am supportive of local voluntary groups and charities who work so hard to protect domestic and wild animals.

“I recently spent a day out with the RSPCA in Newport, and while I was impressed by the excellent work they do, I was also struck by the challenges they face on a daily basis.”

RSPCA Cymru has also welcomed the news.

The charity’s assistant director of external relations Claire Lawson said: “This is a momentous day for animals, with the sight of wild animals touring in circuses in Wales set to be consigned to the history books once and for all.

“The RSPCA has fought for years to see this ban become a reality and we are absolutely delighted that the Welsh Government has confirmed its intention to bring forward legislation to end this outdated and cruel practice on this country’s soil.

She added: “This ban makes a huge statement about how highly animal welfare is regarded in Wales, and how this country wants to treat our fellow living creatures

“RSPCA Cymru will now work closely with the Welsh Government and all stakeholders to ensure this ban becomes a reality as soon as possible.”

A similar ban came into effect in the Republic of Ireland at the start of this year. The UK Government has promised new rules will be put in pace in England when Parliamentary time allows.