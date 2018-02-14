HILL farming in Wales has been “brought to its knees” as a result of reliance on European Union grants, a Gwent AM has claimed.

Speaking in the Assembly this week, South Wales East’s David Rowlands said Welsh farmers were being unfairly disadvantaged by the EU’s Common Agricultural Payments (CAP) system.

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones, the Ukip AM said: “Do you really believe that the EU and the CAP regime has been an unmitigated success story for the Welsh farming industry?

“Because, if so, perhaps you and those supporting our presence in the EU can explain to me the efficacy of seeing our hill farmers reduced to subsistence level on £12,000 per year while some farmers in the south east of England have become millionaires under this iniquitous regime.

“These hill farmers are a symbol of a once proud industry brought to its knees in becoming a begging bowl economy of grants and regulations. Add to this the fact that the common agricultural policy is universally accepted as being an environmental disaster.

“Surely, the first minister has to agree that we are better off out.”

But the first minister replied the CAP system had ensured Welsh farmers had been able to survive.

“It has supported farmers and supported rural economies and their social, cultural, environmental and linguistic development for many, many years,” he said.

He added Wales' sheep meat sector had particularly benefited from membership of Europe.

“Over £200 million a year comes into Wales in European subsidies,” he said.

“At the moment there is no guarantee, beyond a certain year, that we get a penny of money at all."

He added: “I invite him to go to any hill farm in Wales and express his view that those farmers are holding a begging bowl out and see what response he gets.”

Last year a report by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said more than half of Welsh farms could be at risk of closure if the UK leaves Europe without tariff-free access to the single market, with sheep and cattle farms at particular risk.