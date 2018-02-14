Katy Burns, of Abergavenny, was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to post-16 education and skills in Wales. IAN CRAIG spoke to her about her 30 years in the sector and how teamwork has helped her drive change

“I GREW up in Scotland primarily.

My father worked for BP so we moved around a lot when we were children

Perhaps most interesting period was when he moved up to be the engineer on a BP refinery in Grangemouth we spent a year on an island off the west cost of Scotland with an aunt, which was quite good fun because we’d come from London to a very rural environment.

Then I moved down to London after school and getting qualified and married an RAF officer, Robbie, in 1966.

It was a very itinerant lifestyle and I didn’t really have a chance to form any sort of career, because when you’re only staying in a place for two or two-and-a-half years. By the time you’re settled and you’ve found something to do you’re moving on.

You’re not a good employee really because you’re not making a long-term commitment to any organisation.

But looking back on it I had lots of fascinating experiences doing lots of interesting things and I’m sure that helped later.

My husband left the RAF and came to design simulators for British Aerospace in the late 1980s.

I decided this was my time.

I had always been interested in education and I joined what became Coleg Gwent and taught computer science, maths and IT.

I always had a passionate interest from the very beginning in giving people a second chance and I was very interested in adult education as part of that.

Quite quickly I progressed to be head of department in the computing field, I was then moved across to do some initial work on developing adult education. That was the time of the Further and Higher Education Act when they were trying to develop a different model for adult education and we worked on a five-counties approach for Gwent which I headed up.

That was very successful and it’s still running very successfully now.

I progressed through to eventually become vice principal of Coleg Gwent working across the five campuses.

I retired 10 years ago from Coleg Gwent feeling that I hadn’t done what I wanted to and there was an awful lot more I wanted to do.

So ColegauCymru, the association of colleges across Wales, offered me work. I’ve worked for them for the past 10 years on a large number of very different projects.

I have enjoyed every minute of it. They’ve been as varied as you can possible imagine and they’ve been challenging.

When I first got the MBE I think, if there’s a reason we’ve been successful, its because we’ve always worked with the sector for the sector.

None of the things we’ve achieved could have been done without the genuine support of managers in the sector who have constantly been willing to work with us. And the Welsh Government has been very open to challenge and debate about making changes and taking forward development.

That very professional relationship is the thing I value the most, because none of the things we have achieved could have been done without it.

We worked as teams of consultants, but in a way that completely exemplified what I think about success, that a group of consultants come together with huge respect for the sector they’ve worked for and recognise one another’s skills.

So whenever we’ve had a team of consultants we’ve all brought something different to the table, we’ve all smiled at each other and said ‘you’re the expert on that’. That is such a gratifying way of working.

The last three or four years we’ve worked really, really hard and there’s been some big projects.

The biggest one was the development of the new Welsh Baccalaureate, the new GCSEs and the new Essential Skills Wales suite.

I had a group of eight consultants, who became colloquially known as The Monstrous Regiment of Women, working across both the adult education sector and workplace learning.

That was, again, a very fulfilling challenging and hard work, but I think we took everyone with us on that journey.

I have to take my hat off to the people I’ve worked with.

I’m in touch with them still because they’ve all gone on to do other things and I don’t think I’ve ever worked with people who have been as generous in their time and hard work, but we’ve enjoyed working together. It’s much easier to work hard when you’re getting enjoyment out of it.

The most recent one which we’re just finishing off is work on Prevent, responding to the Counter-Terrorism Act.

A lot of that is trying to develop young people’s resilience to undue inappropriate pressure, whether that’s to do with counter-terrorism, whether it’s to do with online cyber-bullying, whether it’s to do with grooming – all those things we feel are so important for successful maturing of young people.

They face a lot of different threats these days and a lot of those are triggers for mental health issues, so part of this is saying ‘can you develop your critical thinking skills and your resilience to this undue influence’ because it’s a very unhappy road to go down.

I hope I’ve made a contribution to lots of areas of work, but I couldn’t have done any of that without the collaboration of the people I’ve worked with and the mutual respect we’ve had for one another and the willingness to go the extra mile. That’s something money can’t buy.

I’m 72 next month and for me to be able to say, at 72, I’ve had the most fulfilling career. Over the last 10 years I’ve worked on a huge variety of different topics and areas successfully because of the people I’ve worked with.

It’s that collaboration that is so important to taking things forward successfully. Behind it all both from myself and the people I’ve worked with is that real passion about trying to help young people to achieve their potential.

I am winding down now - there have been changes in the way further education works. Some of the networks we were very much part of are not there any more so it seems an opportune time.

I’m not stopping, but I am changing direction slightly.

I’m hoping to do some work with the NSPCC. I have a lot of respect for the NSPCC – I have used some of the materials they produce – and it felt a natural progression into a lower-key, not quite as demanding work, but being able to contribute through some of the experience I’ve had.

I’m trying to tell myself there are places I would like to go and things I would like to do.

It will be nice to catch up with friends who I perhaps haven’t given full attention to over the past few years when I’ve been working so hard.

I love music - I’m not musical at all, but we enjoy concerts and I listen to a lot of music. And I read a lot and I try to master the garden – but I’m not a terribly enthusiastic participant in that.

Hopefully I’ll find something else to occupy my time.”