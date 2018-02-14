A NEWPORT woman has described appearing on Channel 4’s First Dates Hotel as one of the “best experiences ever”.

The episode of the dating show starring Louise Whittaker, 29, of Graig Park Road, Malpas, aired on Monday, February 12, with singletons aiming to find that special someone at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa in Italy.

“It was really great - the whole experience was amazing,” said Miss Whittaker, “it was brilliant from start to finish – they really looked after us.

“I was paired with Ryan from Birmingham. I think he worked in recruitment. He was 29 and a lovely guy. He was a rugby player as well.

“I think he used to be a fireman as well, which was another reason why I think we were matched together.

“I was in a car crash a few years ago and I was saved by two firefighters before my car burst into flames.”

Miss Whittaker added that she was pleased with how the date went, even if there was a slight slip of the tongue regarding a famous Italian landmark.

"I was really nervous when he walked in, but I think he was nervous too," she said.

"But as soon as he sat down and started talking, it went really quickly even though the date lasted for two hours. It was lovely.

"We went on a second date the following day as well, but that was not shown on tele.

"We also met up with the other couples and had a meal together.

"Everyone who was on the show is planning to meet up again soon.

"There was a moment where I thought the Leaning Tower of Pisa was made from pizza. It was a slip of the tongue admittedly.

"I said it really early on and I forgot that I said it.

"I had a call from the producers and they told me that it was going in – I had totally forgotten about it."

The pair have decided to stay friends, but Miss Whittaker will not be spending Valentine's day alone.

"I think Ryan is seeing someone back home but we are still in contact and we are friends," she said.

"The distance between Birmingham and Newport was too great. I think we definitely fancied one another but it just wasn’t meant to be.

"When the show went on the air, we were texting one another.

"I was watching it with my friends and I think he was watching it at his rugby club.

"I’ll be going out with one of my friends for Valentine’s Day. I have started seeing someone else since the show though, but it is still early days.

"It was the best experience ever though. It was really fun and I’ve met some great people through going on the show."