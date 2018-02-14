GWENT Police are continuing their appeal for information to help locate Jaymie James, pictured, who was reported missing last year.

He was reported missing at around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017 and was last seen in the Pontypool area.

Mr James has a condition for which he needs medication, and it is understood that he does not currently have access to it and officers believe that he could pose a risk to himself or others.

He is 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build with brown hair and a long brown beard, and often wears sandals and green army-style shorts and jumper.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him as he has been violent in the past and should call the police instead on 101 or 999 quoting log number 376 15/10/17.