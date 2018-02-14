MELIN Homes is continuing to advise residents experiencing issues with online billing not to retry making a payment until checking the money has been taken from their account, otherwise they may be charged twice.

“There is a glitch in our payment system that has resulted in six people being charged twice,” said a Melin Homes spokesman., "all six people affected were reimbursed straight away.

“The overpayments happened as customers tried to pay again immediately after receiving an error message.

“Thankfully we are aware of the issue, and we are monitoring all our payments..

"If we notice that two payments have been taken, we are contacting the customer immediately to let them know and refund any overpayments.

“We are also working tirelessly with our software provider to fix the problem.”

Additional payment methods are working normally and for details, call 01495 745910.