NEWPORT could see its own ‘Pride’ event as soon as next year, it was announced today by the chairman of a group that supports the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the city.

Speaking at Newport’s second LGBT+ conference, chairman and founder of Rainbow Newport Adam Smith said the group has many plans for the coming year, such as starting a book and film club.

He continued: “We want to grow the work we are doing and, who knows, with the support and growth we have seen this year, we could see some sort of Pride event in Newport. I have a date in my head already.

“I think it is time we stand together and have a Pride.”

Speaking after the event, Mr Smith said they are looking at holding the first ‘Pride’ in the city in June 2019.

“Pride would show Newport as a more accepting and inclusive place, make the city more friendly for the LGBT,” he added.

Mr Smith said the event would give members of the LGBT community and allies a chance to be amongst themselves and celebrate their identity and sexuality. It could also be an educational event.

He added that, in the past 12 months, the group has gone strength to strength.

“As a group of volunteers, to say that reaching these goals has been easy would be a lie – to say it has been rewarding would be an understatement,” Mr Smith continued.

He said that Rainbow Newport now runs two coffee clubs a month and that, in the past year, they also attended their first Pride event as an organisation.

Other highlights have included the introduction of the ‘Rainbow collection’ at Newport library.

The Mayor of Newport David Fouweather said the event demonstrates what amazing people live and work in Newport.

“Clearly, the time you are giving is having a huge impact,” he said. “I am pleased that Newport City Council has been working with you.

“I want Newport to be an inclusive city where residents can live happily and safely.”

He added the council will continue to support the group in bringing down barriers.