RESIDENTS in Caldicot are being invited to a public exhibition on a proposed new housing development in the town.

A draft plan for the Church Farm estate on land east of Church Road will be presented to the public by HGH Planning at Caldicot Church Hall, in Llanthony Close, on February 27.

The exhibition will run from 2pm til 8pm.

A spokesman for HGH Planning said: "The proposals are at an early stage but are intended to complete the north-eastern edge of Caldicot with high-quality housing development and a large new community park.

"The purpose of the public exhibition is to seek the views of local residents, which will help our master planners prepare a scheme that works for the community, whilst making a meaningful contribution towards the County's need for new housing."