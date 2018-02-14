PROPOSALS to consider possible fines for Torfaen residents who place recyclable items in the household waste could be introduced in a bid to boost the borough’s recycling rate.

Torfaen council’s cleaner communities overview and scrutiny committee looked over a report into developing its strategy to reach Welsh Government’s statutory targets on Wednesday, February 14.

The council is aiming to have 64 per cent of waste reused, recycling or composted by 2019/2020 and up to 70 per cent by 2024/2025.

The report, written by Cynon Edwards, Torfaen’s group leader for strategic waste and operations, identifies a number of initial considerations to help the authority achieve the increase.

He stated: “There are a number of activities that could be considered to encourage residents who currently do not recycle to participate in recycling schemes, such as: targeting awareness visits on residents who do not recycle waste that we have identified through participation monitoring and developing an enforcement policy where fines would be issued to households that place recyclable items in their purple lidded bins.”

Enforcement action would relate to the purple-lidded bins, for rubbish that cannot be recycled or composted, including broken glass and nappies.

Additional plans include to restrict “bagged residual waste to the Household Waste Recycling Site (HWRC) site - for example maximum of two bags per visit”, to have “all bags to be sorted at the HWRC site” and to “ban on all black bags to site”.

“The waste team has not yet developed plans or the resource and financial implications for these activities,” continued Mr Edwards.

“However, given the current financial situation in the council the proposals would be funded through a return on investment via avoided disposal costs.”

Mr Edwards added that the introduction of the thinner and smaller capacity purple-lidded bins has helped the recycling rate rise to 63.6 per cent in Torfaen.

“The most recent significant change to the waste service from a user viewpoint is the introduction of skinny bins, which was completed in November 2015, serving to restrict residual capacity of refuse from the previous capacity of 240 litres to a reduced capacity of 140 litres,” he stated.

2The most significant change was the introduction of skinny bin which helped recycling increase from 52.7 per cent in 2014-15 – the last full year prior to skinny bin – to 63.6 per cent in 2016-17 –the first full year following skinny bin rollout.

“The increase in recycling performance is to be welcomed and seen as a successful outcome, more stringent targets are on the horizon, so continued efforts in increasing this performance are needed.”