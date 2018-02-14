IS YOUR mother is the best mum in Gwent? Well here’s your chance to prove it.

We are launching our Gwent’s Best Mum competition to find the most inspirational mums in the region.

We want you to send us a photo of you together and tell us, in up to 200 words, why your mum deserves to be crowned Gwent’s Best Mum.

We will feature the best entries on our website and in the paper ahead of Mother’s Day on March 11.

The prize is a delicious Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud and a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

You have until Sunday, March 4, at 5pm, to enter.

A small team of Argus editorial staff will then pick a winner.

Last year’s competition was won by Nahella Hard from Newport.

The mum of two was nominated by her teenage daughter Reagan Hard, who said they had endured some extremely difficult times as a family, but together they have pulled through.

In November 2011, Reagan’s brother Casey was born.

But their happiness was shattered eight days later by the news that her dad, Anthony, had a brain tumour.

Shortly after, the family also found out Casey had suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and blood supply at birth.

Now five, Casey is blind and suffers from spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy, among other health issues.

In September 2015, RAF veteran Anthony died.

Corporal Hard, who served as an aircraft engineer in Afghanistan in 2011, lost his long battle with a brain tumour at the age of just 35.

Thirteen-year-old Reagan said her mum had remained “her rock”.

When Mrs Hard found out she had won she said: “I’m over the moon, I can’t believe it.

“To appreciate me even though everything she has gone and is going through is amazing.

“I’m so very lucky.”

To enter, e-mail your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.