A BRIDE who has battled agoraphobia walked down the aisle on Valentine's Day after she left the house following a challenge set by a mystery graffiti artist.

Margaret Hendry and Carl Daniel Smith tied the knot at the Mansion House in Newport and had a few surprises in store for them thanks to street artist Rise Propaganda.

The agoraphobic bride started to leave her home when she took part in a challenge set by the street artist where they put Rise stickers around the city.

This helped Ms Hendry to go outside without her partner and she then contacted the man behind the artwork, who goes by the name John Frost, on Facebook.

"We went out and did 100 stickers between us," she said, "and I managed to go the whole way round the estate.

"John Frost was amazing and when I told him about it and my agoraphobia he was so encouraging. He has been amazing and has given me such positive words. When I told him about leaving the house he helped me realise that what I had done was a big thing and I had achieved something that wasn’t small in the slightest."

The couple first became interested in street artist Rise Propaganda in 2016 when he created Nirport to celebrate when Kurt Cobain proposed to Courtney Love in Newport.

"I thought it was a great idea," Ms Hendry said. "Then they started challenges where you had to decipher clues and it got me super interested.

"I didn’t really like going out of the house, but on school runs my partner would push me each day to go a little bit further."

The couple received T-shirts designed by the artist, which the family wore on their special day.

She added: "I asked if we could do more sticker runs to get T-shirts for the babies and out of his own pocket he did them for us. We even had our team logo printed on the back."

The street artist enlisted the help of others to make sure his wedding surprises, including a good luck message from Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn, were delivered.

Joe Badger-Hansen from Newport was one of those who volunteered her time to help.

She said: "I saw the artwork and an article on the Argus and looked into it more and got into John Frost and did a treasure hunt.

"I have been sent some jobs to do via Facebook and given tasks including making the cake and confetti and I have to be here to make sure they get from place to place.

"Everyone is doing this for a positive cause, not for profit, just to make someone’s day."