NESTLED along the banks of the Sirhowy River, Glanhowy Primary is a school bursting with creativity and energy.

During my visit, I was greeted by a sea of green uniforms and smiling faces as the school celebrated its latest educational milestone – a ‘green’ rating from Welsh Government.

For pupils and staff, the rating marks a three-year journey from the lowest rating ‘red’ to top of the tables.

The school’s rapid progress has also seen praise from Welsh Government education head, Kirsty Williams, who visited the school last year after they achieved the second-highest rating, ‘yellow’.

Head teacher Rebecca Fowler, who started in September 2014, couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s been a privilege to see how momentum has picked up over time in terms of staff morale, staff development and pupils’ enthusiasm increasing towards their learning,” she said.

“It’s been a really positive journey. Staff feel empowered because their self-esteem has improved and they come to school every day feeling they make a difference.

“What has happened over the last three years through the capacity that has been built is that we have become a self-improving school.

“That has been validated with the school categorisations over time.”

Under the new leadership, funding has been invested into staff training to raise standards in english, maths, science, and ICT alongside investing in leadership at “all levels.”

Recent changes at the school include renovations to 100-year-old buildings alongside works to improve nursery facilities.

With a green eco flag flying high, the school also has a strong focus on outdoor learning from the health benefits of a climbing wall and play park to outdoor reading, theatre and maths areas.

As you walk through the school’s winding corridors, colourful displays leap out from the walls showcasing the importance of inclusivity, identity and confidence.

In terms of arts provision, Glanhowy Primary also hosts percussion sessions with Gwent Music and has a choir who perform annually at Birmingham National Exhibition Centre.

Pupils can also try their hand at theatre with past musicals including Bugsy Malone, Grease and now, Annie – a production set to take place later this year.

One area of provision that really shines is the accelerated reading programme - a project which has been running for two years with Welsh Government grant funding.

The programme involves reading a book and taking a quiz on its contents and when a pupil gets more than 85 per cent pass rate, they can move onto the next book.

The benefits include children increasing their reading age and as Mrs Fowler explained, the success saw Glanhowy recognised as the best school in Wales for accelerated reader gains.

“We now have more children leaving our school with reader ages that are higher than their chronological ages moving into comprehensive school,” she added.

The school also has a Autistic Spectrum Disorder base and works with other schools in the area to adopt the ‘DR ICE’ teaching ideology - a five-point guide with a focus on deepening thinking, role modelling, impact, challenge, and engagement.

Digital learning is a focus with pupils as ‘digital leaders’ attending training days and transferring skills to peers in classrooms and clubs.

A similar concept applies to Crew Cymraeg, who are responsible for promoting and encouraging Welsh language use across the school.

Looking forward, the school plans to maintain its green status, build community links and share its accelerated reading practice with other schools.

The head also credited the governing body -who challenge the school in terms of standards - and the PTA who organise events including a recent Valentine's Disco.

“Everybody is upbeat and the atmosphere here is electric, Mrs Fowler said.

“The children of Tredegar are absolutely wonderful, enthusiastic and bright and I have high aspirations for them all.

“All of our staff are highly capable and very free giving of their own time to making a difference to the children every day.

“We have happy parents, happy children and parents can see the impact the school’s efforts are having on their childrens’ learning so it’s a win win situation for us all.

“Glanhowy Primary is a wonderful place to be at the moment and long may it continue.”

Reflecting on the school’s journey to green status, she added: “It’s about getting all the right ingredients in the pot to begin with.

“With the right commitment and right attitude, it can turn around and benefit the children tremendously.”