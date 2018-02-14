ATTACKS on taxis, buses and emergency service workers in Newport show the need for more Community Support Officers, an AM has said.

The Argus has previously reported multiple incidents of taxi drivers and buses in Newport being pelted with rocks, bricks, eggs and other missiles. Ringland and Alway have been reported as particular hotspots, and some taxi drivers have refused to take fares in the areas as a result.

And Newport Bus has temporarily stopped services in both areas Ringland and Alway on multiple occasions after buses were targeted.

Emergency services have also been attacked, with an ambulance crew attending an emergency in Pill pelted with fireworks in October 2016.

Speaking in the Assembly this week South Wales Central AM Gareth Bennett said more police officers or Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were needed

"There's been a particular problem, which seems to be notably affecting Newport, which is over missiles being thrown at emergency vehicles and emergency workers," he said.

"We know that there are also certain areas of Newport where, in the recent past, taxi drivers have been unwilling to go.

"This isn't me having a pop at Newport, by the way, it's simply acknowledging that there are anti-social problems there.

"So, it would be interesting to think how we could attempt to deal with this at source and try to understand why this is happening and what community-based measures we might bring in in an attempt to prevent these fairly mindless acts taking place."

The Ukip AM added: "We think in general the greater visibility of police officers or, failing that, PCSOs will have a deterrent effect on crime and will lead communities to actually feel safer and more cohesive."

Replying to Mr Bennett, local government and public services secretary and Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said, while policing is not currently devolved to Wales, the Welsh Government's policy is that it should be.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant has presented a Private Member's Bill to bring in tougher sentences for assaulting emergency service staff, which is currently passing through Parliament.