WHEN Graham Chilton died of the asbestos-related cancer mesothelioma, his son Leigh was determined to seek justice for the retirement his father was robbed of.

He has achieved that - in the form of an undisclosed settlement - but believes there are many other families with loved ones suffering, or who will suffer, the ravages of a cruel disease through exposure to asbestos at work.

He is urging them to seek justice and crucially, expert help.

Graham Chilton from Pentwynmawr, near Newbridge, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in August 2012. Just two months later, he was dead. Earlier that year after suffering shortness of breath and a chesty cough, he was found to have fluid on his lungs. He then developed pain in the right side of his chest and shoulder, and eventually stomach pain.

After various medical examinations, a scan revealed shadowing on his lungs, later diagnosed as mesothelioma, a terminal asbestos-related cancer.

His death aged 65 left his only son Leigh, with whom he lived, struggling to come to terms with suddenly being on his own, having lost his mother in 1997.

It is thought Mr Chilton was exposed to asbestos while working for Newport Forge. He mainly worked at the firm's Bedwas-based engineering works, having started there in 1971, carrying out maintenance work as part of his role. Symptoms of mesothelioma often do not appear until decades later.

He also worked at other sites including in Rhymney and at Llanwern steelworks. It is believed that in Rhymney, Mr Chilton’s role involved lining ovens with asbestos sheets which he cut to size, also using asbestos rope to join sections together.

“I still lived with dad,so it was a real shock that the illness took over suddenly. He was only just reaching retirement age and had so much he wanted to achieve," said Leigh Chilton.

"I felt angry that he was taken from us so soon, having deteriorated so quickly.

“It wasn’t possible for dad to bring a claim during his lifetime as he was so unwell, so retrospectively seeking justice for him was important to me.

“I initially went to a solicitor in Liverpool who began working on the case, but after months of going back and forth they suddenly advised that they could not continue the claim in the absence of an in-life statement from dad, and no other witness evidence.

"By this time, limitation had expired on the claim. I was shocked and exasperated but still wanted to get closure for dad."

Other solicitors recommended Hugh James, a law firm specialising in industrial disease cases. Despite the claim being out of time, they took over and the case was eventually settled, to Mr Chilton's "huge relief.”

“I’ve felt all kinds of emotions since dad died, but ultimately there's nothing I can do to get precious time back with him," he said.

"However, if I could offer advice to others who have lost loved ones to an asbestos-related disease, I would urge them to work directly with a specialist law firm who can provide the right guidance in what can be an upsetting and drawn-out process.

"I learnt the hard way. Using a non-specialist solicitor at the start put the case in jeopardy by them failing to tell me that they didn’t have the right levels of expertise to help me from the off. If I’d only known this before, things would have been so much easier at such a distressing time.”

Sarah James, an associate at Hugh James, said Graham Chilton could be one of many Newport Forge workers who may have been exposed to asbestos. The company is no longer in business, so claims are pursued through insurers.

“Sadly, Leigh’s experience of losing his father to an asbestos-related disease is one we see all too often, especially in South Wales.

"We would stress that it is important for people to seek specialist industrial disease legal advice.

"Through no fault of their own, workers and their families are today still paying the price for employers historically not providing adequate protection in the workplace decades ago, and many may have been unwittingly exposed to asbestos."