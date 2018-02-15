THE economy secretary has said he wants to streamline the governance arrangements for Wales’ eight Enterprise Zones while increasing their focus on delivering prosperity for Welsh communities.

During his appearance at the economy, infrastructure and skills committee, Ken Skates announced the conclusions of his review of the governance of Wales’ Enterprise Zones while stressing his commitment to the continuation of all eight of the zones.

The cabinet secretary said the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone board will cease to exist as the Tech Valleys governance bodies are rolled out.

Speaking after committee, Ken Skates said: “I am very proud of the achievements and success of our Enterprise Zones and grateful for the hard work and commitment of the chairs and advisory boards in driving their success.

“Collectively our Enterprise Zones supported more than 10,700 jobs to the end of the last financial year at a cost per job of less than £6k per job, and whilst the pace of delivery has varied between the Zones, this very much reflects each Zone’s economic context and starting position."

Mr Skates added all eight Enterprise Zones have made significant progress and are continuing to deliver value for money by laying the foundation for future prosperity.

“Projects such as the Tech Valleys, which will lead the development and delivery of emerging technologies in Ebbw Vale, very much support that commitment to regional empowerment," he continued.

