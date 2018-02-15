THE Welsh Government will table a debate on the M4 plans later this year.

The news comes a week after a call for AMs to be given the final say on whether the M4 relief road should be given the go-ahead was rejected.

A public inquiry into the long-promised project is currently in progress and is expected to conclude shortly.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said today: “The Welsh Government will table a debate on the M4 plans later this year."

A commitment to deliver a "relief road for the M4" was included in Welsh Labour's manifesto last year.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said he think it is entirely reasonable that Assembly Members get a vote given the spiralling costs of the project and the need to ensure value for money.

He said: "We definitely need to deal with peak-time congestion around Newport and that solution must include road improvements.

"However there are now serious questions about the Black route’s affordability and whether the Welsh Government is actually in a position to deliver it at all.

"It looks like the new motorway would cost well over £1 billion, absorbing most of the Welsh Government’s capital budget and all of the new borrowing powers."

Speaking about how he would vote, Mr Ramsay said he is waiting for the outcome of the public inquiry.

"But I remain unconvinced that the preferred route is ultimately affordable - and the last thing commuters need now is more delays in developing a viable solution," he continued.

"The Welsh Government should come clean if this project is going to be too expensive and look at other potential solutions (including the Blue route 'overflow' proposal) that can provide a sustainable solution to this long running and deeply frustrating problem."

Mohammad Ashgar, AM for South Wales East, said the M4 road relief has been a topic of great discussion in the Assembly and press for a long time with a split for votes between the so called blue route and black route.

He said: "Right now I would like a public enquiry to take place where the local residents and environmentalists who will actually be affected by this new route are able to voice their opinions and make an informed decision based on the facts and figures.

"Only then should we proceed with the viable route, with all in agreement."

Caerphilly AM Hefin David said he thinks it is absolutely right that the National Assembly for Wales should have a vote on the decision.

"I urge Caerphilly residents to get in touch with me with their views. Many have done so already," he continued. "I await the debate and the outcome of the public inquiry in order to fully assess the impact on south east Wales."

Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) manager Kevin Ward said that the overwhelming view of businesses in Newport city centre is that the M4 relief road is a long-overdue necessity.

He continued: "The bottleneck at the Brynglas Tunnels - at the gateway to both Newport and Wales as a whole - is a major disincentive to trade and not building the relief road risks the economic future of this area.

"The relief road should be part of a wider transport strategy for this part of Wales that also includes the Metro. The two schemes are not 'either or' options."

Mr Ward said they hope those elected to serve the people of Newport and Wales listen to what the vast majority of people want - and that is an end to the congestion on the M4 around Newport.