AS a specialist podiatrist, Helen Newton knows how devastating the complications of diabetes can be, and how resilient her patients are in managing their condition.

And this - along with a close family connection to the condition - have inspired her to run the London Marathon on Sunday April 22, in support of the charity Diabetes UK Cymru.

The 39-year-old, from Rogerstone, who works for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, is building up her training towards the event, having taken up running again two years ago.

“I mainly deal with patients who live with diabetes, and I have a close family connection to the condition," said Mrs Newton.

"My father and brother have Type 2 diabetes, and my close friend’s son was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I used to take part in cross-country events when I was in school but over the years running took a back seat.

"I started running again two years ago through the Newport parkrun ‘Couch to 5k’ programme. I really enjoyed it and joined the Lliswerry Runners in May last year.

"Since November I’ve really stepped up my training and am now running four days a week. I ran the Pontypool 10K, Cardiff Bay 10K and the Cardiff Half Marathon in 2017, but this will be my biggest challenge so far.”

Fellow Lliswerry Runners will join her in London, and husband Russell, children Rhiannon, 13, and Rhys, three, and her mum and dad will be there to cheer her on.

To boost her fundraising, Mrs Newton will also host a family-friendly fundraising evening at the Rogerstone and Bassaleg Social Club on Friday February 23, to include music from Chepstow big band Swingcopation, a buffet, and a fundraising auction.

Prizes include a signed Newport Gwent Dragons rugby shirt, tickets to the musical Wicked, a Microlight flight experience, and a Newport Live gym membership.

Tickets are still available at £15 for adults and £5 for children, by contacting Mrs Newton on 01633 662322 or 07825 988459.

To sponsor Mrs Newton, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-newton5.