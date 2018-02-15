RESIDENTS in Usk will be given an early insight into this year’s Velothon at an engagement evening later this month.

Visitors will be brought up to date with event details and will have the chance to ask questions of race organisers Run 4 Wales.

The meeting will take place at County Hall from 6pm to 7pm on Monday, February 26.

On the agenda will be an update on this year’s three routes and the latest on road closures that will be in effect on Sunday, July 8.

Residents can also find out how they can get involved when thousands of cycling enthusiasts pass through the town.

An announcement will also be made at the meeting as Monmouthshire County Council and Run 4 Wales aim to build on the success of last year’s Velothon.

The session will be streamed live on the council’s Youtube channel for those who are unable to attend.