A NEW project has been launched in Welsh schools to combat stress.

Buddhist monk Gelong Thubten and businessman Jamie Watkins have created a stress-busting app for kids to learn mindfulness.

The Samten Junior app, which is aimed at giving children of all ages tools for dealing with stress, emotions and mental distractions, will be trialled at Blaen-y-Cwm Primary, in Brynmawr, and Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn, in Blackwood.

Mr Watkins said: “Stress in children has risen to worrying levels.

“Therefore the Samten Junior programme is designed to address the needs of children and young people specifically. If they can learn to manage stress from a young age, we are confident they will experience greater well-being in adulthood.

“Thubten has been widely engaged in education internationally. He believes that Samten Junior will also be a helpful tool to help teachers create a mindful environment in the classroom.”

Liz Owen, headteacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn, said staff and pupils are extremely excited to be part of the Samten Junior App project.

She said: "This will provide a well-needed resource to help children develop their concentration skills and self-awareness in school. With the current emphasis in child and adolescent mental health, this app will provide children with tools to help them deal with anxiety and stress levels.

"We are confident that this app will be invaluable for the wellbeing of our pupils."

Samten Junior is part of the Samten app, which will give people easy to use techniques to transform their thoughts and emotions, using the powerful practice of mindfulness.

Half of the profits will go to charity.