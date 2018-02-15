SHORTLY after the war began, the Argus appealed for readers to send letters from friends or relatives in the trenches for publication. They responded in large numbers.

Other letters came direct to the Argus from troops serving overseas or from members of the Argus staff who had joined up.

There was some censorship, although this was largely restricted to the naming of units and locations.

Writers from the front also exercised self-censorship, saving the feelings of people at home, often by glossing over the full horror of some of the scenes they may have witnessed and adopting an optimistic and cheerful tone.

Even so these letters gave a better insight into life in the forces than the propaganda contained in many official communiques, and in many ways became the mainstay of the paper’s coverage of the fortunes of the local troops.

Some described battles and fighting but others dealt with more mundane aspects of army life.

One even described to the Argus how a cow had occupied their trench and the men had to take turns to look after it.

Sometimes, writers sent more than letters. In February 1918 a Pontymister soldier, Sapper R Gokel of the Royal Engineers, sent an oilcloth with his letter:

“A few weeks back, coming across some of the dug-outs ‘Somewhere in France’, I was quite taken up with the efforts of someone who had interpreted tommy’s moods on the window.

"I could not resist taking it, and sending it to the dear old Argus, more so as it must have been done by one of our Welsh boys.”

The Argus commented that the trench artist was to be congratulated on his sense of humour.

The original illustration and article appeared in the Weekly Argus on February 9 1918.