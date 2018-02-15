A TEMPORARY road closure will be in place as part of the ongoing Pwll-y-Pant roundabout improvement scheme, in Caerphilly.

A spokeswoman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "The temporary closure, which will come into force at 8am on Saturday, February 17 for a period of two weeks, will mean that there will be no access to Pontygwindy Road from Pwll-y-Pant roundabout.

"Pontygwindy Road will be closed northbound at the junction with the access road leading to the Catnic Industrial Estate."

This closure will allow remaining construction works to be carried out to the Pontygwindy Road arm of the development – including kerbing, drainage, road widening and new footpath construction.

Deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “We fully recognise these works are likely to be disruptive, and we appreciate the patience of our residents, business owners and motorists while these essential works are carried out.

"The timing has been selected to coincide with half term, which we hope will minimise the disruption this temporary closure may cause, and every attempt will be made to complete these works in a shorter time period than the anticipated two weeks”.

During the closure period, diversionary routes will be clearly signposted.

For more information on the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout improvement scheme, please visit caerphilly.gov.uk/pwllypant