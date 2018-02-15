AGATHA Christie’s And Then There Were None opened at the Dolman Theatre on Tuesday night and did not disappoint fans of the whodunit genre.

Set in 1939 on an island off the Devon coast, 10 strangers are invited to the grand house of the mysterious UN Owen, only to find that someone is planning to kill them all, one by one.

With the action confined to one set, time lapses were shown through subtle and beautifully orchestrated use of light and dark, seen through the classic Art Deco window which dominated the stage, effectively creating the sense of space and isolation surrounding the island.

The key cast members did a fine job of portraying the ten characters in a range of classes associated with Agatha Christie’s novels, from the serving staff to the high court judge, all managing to give insight into their different personalities whilst revealing the ‘crimes’ of which they are accused.

This, together with the confidence and poise of Vera Claythorne, played by Catherine Morgan, the arrogance and charm of Captain Lombard (Tim Hawken) and the selfish pomposity of Anthony Marston (Stuart Fouweather) all helped to create and sustain the uncertainty regarding the identity of the killer, with audience members puzzling over who the culprit could be right up until the end.

For Agatha Christie fans, this is a must-see play. And Then There Were None runs until February 17.

Julie Benson