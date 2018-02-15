TINY Rebel Brewing Company has been announced as a finalist in this year’s St David Awards.

Founded in 2012 by brothers-in-law Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams, the Rogerstone-based business has been selected in the enterprise category.

The other Gwent nominees are paramedic Julian Rudge, who has been selected in the bravery category, and paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE, who is a finalist in the sports category.

The St David Awards are the national awards of Wales. They acknowledge the extraordinary achievements of people in or from Wales and recognise the great deeds and contributions made by people from all walks of life.

A spokesman for the awards said Mr Rudge, from Blackwood, had been responding to a 999 call with a colleague when he found Ystrad Mynach man Robert Owens standing next to his dead mother, holding a running chainsaw, after attacking her in May 2016.

"Mr Rudge showed great presence of mind and bravely took control of the potentially very dangerous situation," the spokesman added.

"He made sure his colleague was safely out of harms way and then used his excellent communications skills to calm and reassure the attacker until the police arrived and made a peaceful arrest. It was a situation that could have escalated if he had acted differently."

Mr Rudge has already received a Welsh Ambulance Service Staff Award for the way he dealt with Owens, who received a life sentence for the murder of his mum, Iris.

He was also named the winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award in our Health and Care Awards last year.

Tiny Rebel, meanwhile, employs 120 staff and exports to 35 countries around the world.

The company has won some of the UK’s top brewing awards including their Cwtch beer winning Champion Beer of Britain in 2015 and Brewery Business of the Year in 2016. They also won Bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain Awards in 2017.

Mr Cummings said they were over the moon when they heard they had been shortlisted.

“We were very excited and surprised," he added. "With all the talent in enterprise in Wales at the moment, we were overwhelmed."

Ms Arnold, of Ystrad Mynach, is the current Paralympic and double IPC World Champion and world record holder for the F46 Javelin. In 2008, she was the youngest member of the Great Britain Paralympics Team at the Beijing Olympic Games at the age of 14.

She was made an MBE in 2017 in recognition of her inspirational sporting achievements.

Announcing the finalists, First Minister Carwyn Jones said: “This event, now in its fifth year, is a celebration to acknowledge just some of the people who have had input to make the significant difference to someone else’s life, overcome adversity or have achieved something truly inspirational.

“Once again, the St David Awards finalists are an exceptional group of people. Every single one is a credit to Wales. I look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements at the awards ceremony on 22 March.”