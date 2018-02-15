MOTORISTS faced miles of tailbacks and hours of delays on Wednesday as works continue on the Junction 28 improvement scheme.

Contractor Costain began a complete revamp the Bassaleg, Tredegar Park and Pont Ebbw Roundabouts last year, at an estimated cost of £13.7 million.

It was said this week that the project is on target to be completed by late summer 2018, but many drivers have spoken of increased disruption to journey times over the past few days.

Here is some of the reaction the story received on our website.

'Thirty minutes from tip to Stats office totally unacceptable. I have staff who have come Cardiff Road way and parked at Maesglas and walked to work. All well for Costain to say on target to finish late summer 2018, some people may not have jobs by then!'

sunburnt198514

'Usually at the stats office for 7am. However, a doctor’s appointment this morning that finished at 8.20 am caused me not to get to work until over two hours later; a journey that usually takes ten to fifteen minutes. Every time we have a traffic improvement scheme, it’s usually for the worse and once that’s finished, they go and “improve” somewhere else so it is constant chaos. Absolute joke not to plan for potential problems properly.'

Shannon Higgins

'A large part of the problem is caused by people entering the roundabout, blocking the lanes of people already on the roundabout. This prevents vehicles being able to continue around and causes extra queues, which then extend around the roundabout forcing people to block the lanes trying to get on. A positive feedback loop. Also the extra traffic coming from Cleppa Park direction through Duffryn and around the Stats Office roundabout seem to be blocking vehicles going to the Stats Office/ IPO/ factory having to queue on the roundabout further adding to the positive feedback loop. A little give and take and courtesy, while not making things perfect, would improve the situation.'

marchog14th

'I think the decision needs to be made that this work is carried out by night because of the cost to the local economy by delayed deliveries, staff delays etc. It is also impacting on education as school attendance figures are being affected as parents and school buses get caught up in this traffic. Surely Costain would be able to get more work done by night also and finish the work earlier than anticipated.'

bettybe14th

'The problem isn’t just the road improvements. It is also the volume of traffic. After all, the improvements are happening just for that very reason. Too many people want to get to too many places at the same time.The majority of vehicles contain one person. This is unsustainable. Alternatives need to be sought - the greener the better.'

Melvyn The Milk

'These roadworks will only make matters worse,like the Coldra roundabout. There are too many cars, too many roads, and too many people.These roadworks are designed to make matters worse,and they have done for many years, No one has the intelligence, (or wants to) to solve this problem.'

Ebbay1314th

'The congestion problem will never be solved as long as there are traffic lights stopping vehicles on roundabouts effectively stopping the natural flow of traffic. Having two different traffic control measures in one location is completely nonsensical.'

Martin Pierce

'The amount of cars on the road in Newport is becoming increasingly unsustainable at certain times of the day.Vastly enhanced train and bus services would certainly be a positive step but the amount of new houses that have been built in this area has been off the scale without the infrastructure to support them. I’ve pretty much lived in the Newport area for 40 years and the amount of houses/housing estates that have sprung up in that time - I’ve pretty much lost count. And they haven’t even finished the old Whiteheads site or the old Alcan site yet. Something has to give, most probably our sanity.'

mcnulty3814th

'I don’t understand what they are doing. All they needed to do was put some traffic lights at the top of the SDR and make all entrances to the roundabout light controlled to maintain the flow of traffic. Now if you want to go to Rogerstone you have to head towards Coedkernew and turn around. AA route planner says my journey should take 34 minutes. I am yet to do it in less the 70 minutes and that’s on a good day. Spend almost as long sat in my car as I do in my job.'

Tom Davies

'What about leaving the car at home and using public transport? This has been advertised for long enough. If you’re too stubborn to get out of your car then I have no sympathy.'

I’ve got a cough

'I travel through J28 each day. I’m amazed there have not been at least 50 minor bumps already, the new layout is that bad. So many traffic lights, none of them synchronised to aide flow of traffic. Add in poor road markings, incorrect signage... overall a really terrible design.'

BGHughes