THE funeral of leading Gwent businessman Dr Alfred Gooding was held today.

He was described as the “most loving husband and father anyone could have asked for” during the service.

It saw more than 100 people gather at St Basil’s Church, in Bassaleg, to pay their respects to Dr Gooding, who died last month aged 85, and was best known for setting up the company Catnic.

Reverend Christopher Stone led the service, while Dr Gooding's son, Lloyd, delivered the eulogy and described his late father as an “inspiration”.

“We have had plenty of tears and more are still to come,” he said.

“But today we celebrate his life.

“There are hundreds of stories of dad. And there are still some I am waiting to hear.

“Over his life the number of jobs he created no doubt ran into thousands.

“His sheer determination made you want to do what he said and, in the end, you would think ‘we have achieved it’.”

He added: “He has been an inspiration to me and was a principled dad.”

Mourners read out a passage from Psalms and sang hymns Love Divine and Bread of Heaven.

Dr Gooding, who was originally born in Risca, was awarded the OBE for his record in business.

He was also a former chairman of CBI Wales.

Other business interests over the years included Modern Building Wales Limited, which was formed in the 1950s, and which built 7,000 houses across Wales, and Race Electronics, which was founded in the 1980s in partnership with Japanese business interests.

In 2007, Dr Gooding organised a bid to buy the troubled bank Northern Rock.

And in 2009, the Chambers of Commerce Business recognised his contribution to Welsh business by awarding him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The following year he was awarded a fellowship from the University of Wales.

Dr Gooding is survived by his wife Lavinia, known as Peggy, children Russell, Joanne and Lloyd, and his grandchildren.

The funeral was followed by interment at Rogerstone and Bassaleg Cemetery.