HEART warming, uplifting, and enchanting are three words that summarises last night’s performance of The Sound of Music.

This well-known feel good musical tells the story of trainee nun Maria at an Austrian abbey who is placed as Governess with the Von Trapp family. Looking after seven children with a widowed father, Maria brings this family back to life through music and love, despite the ongoing threat of the rise of Third Reich.

Maria (usually played by Lucy O’Bryne but tonight played by Katie Shearman) has a lot to take on as one of the most memorable characters in musical-film history. However, Katie didn’t disappoint. She plays the joyful, playful, optimistic character spot on, opening the show singing The Sound of Music, just as you would imagen.

The seven Von Trapp children were definitely a highlight of the show. These young actors and actresses on stage broke many hearts in the audience with their talented performances of Do-Re-Mi and My Favourite Things. Holly Willock particularly stands out as Liesl, singing and dancing with Jordan Oliver as Rolf Gruber, to Sixteen Going on Seventeen.

Mother Abbess (Megan Llewellyn’s) must be mentioned for her strong performance of Climb Ev’ry Mountain. As an experienced award-winning opera singer, she blew the audience away with her rendition and received a tremendous applause at the end.

The sets were also spectacular, bringing to life the abbey and the Von Trapp family house.

It was clear the audience were alive with The Sound of Music and this production continues at the New Theatre, Cardiff, until Saturday.