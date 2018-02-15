POLICE are warning people about a scam where people receive a call from what looks like a genuine Home Office telephone number.

Fraudsters are calling victims from the number 0207 354 848 and are being telling them there is a problem with their immigration status.

They are then told that to rectify this issue, they must pay an up-front fee.

The fraudsters then ask the person to confirm personal details, such as their passport number and date of arrival in the United Kingdom.

If a victim starts to question the call, the fraudsters point out the ‘spoofed’ number to make the request seem legitimate.

Victims are left with three options: either face deportation; face arrest and imprisonment, or pay the up-front fee.

Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, say that the Home Office, Police or any UK Law Enforcement Agency will never ask for money over the telephone. They also said that government agencies do not use non-secure payment methods such as a transfer via a money service bureau.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud you should report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 20 40 or by using the online reporting tool at actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud.