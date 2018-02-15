UPDATE: 5.22pm

The road is now open.

______________________________

A ROAD has been closed after a chimney fell off the roof of a building.

Caerleon Road in St Julians, Newport has been closed as fire crews try to make the building safe.

The Fire brigade were called after people in a pub near the house noticed the chimney had fallen.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 2.58pm saying that the chimney had fallen and was on the side of the roof.

Two crews, a fire engine and aerial appliance were sent to the scene and they cordoned off the area so they could move the loose masonry and make the structure safe.

There is now a structural engineer on site who will liaise with Newport City Council.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: "Newport City Council officers attended Caerleon Road along with Gwent Fire Service. The building in question was inspected.

"The parapet was loose but this has now been taken down and the building checked.

"The road will remain closed until the area has been declared safe."