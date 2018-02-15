A PROJECT which saw a 158-year-old former church and schoolroom building transformed into a community hub has received ministerial praise at its official opening this week.

The Newbridge Vision Centre, adjoining Tabernacle Baptist Church in Newbridge, is the product of £800,000 in renovation on a building that had been largely unused since the 1960s.

After a 15-month process, the building now boasts two large halls, meeting rooms, a media suite, and a training kitchen that is disabled accessible.

On February 15, dignitaries, project partners and parishioners celebrated the project’s success with a visit from Welsh Government’s local government and public services head, Alun Davies.

Speaking at the event, he stressed the importance of reinventing chapels for the 21st century across Wales and credited the community benefits they bring.

“I’m glad that Welsh Government is able to play a role in providing the opportunity for these things to happen," he said.

“These things don’t happen because of the resources provided by Welsh Government.

“They happen because of the commitment and vision of people here in Newbridge and the work that is put in by people to keep these places going day in and day out. That is invaluable.

“As a boy from the Sirhowy Valley, how lovely and wonderful it is to see these great buildings in the centre of our communities being brought back to life.”

The three-floor transformation was kickstarted with nearly £500,000 from Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme alongside funding from other organisations.

This included Caerphilly County Borough Council, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO),Tabernacle Baptist Church parishioners - who raised a whopping £68,000 - and many others.

BEFORE: The 158-year-old building linked to Newbridge’s Tabernacle Baptist Church underwent 15 months of work

AFTER: A £800,000 funding boost transformed the centre into a three-floor community hub for young and old

On the day, guests heard project manager Luke Hurley, of Hurley and Davies Ltd, recount the challenges of making the building safe - from hidden asbestos to unsafe walls.

Church officer, Geoff Champion, also explained the process of securing the grant funding to guests while thanking partners, parishioners and key figures who helped make the Vision Centre possible.

GAVO chair, Edward Watts, said the church's achievement was “tremendous,” describing the centre as a “pinnacle of changing from what once was and actually taking that legacy forward.”

The centre hosts groups such as the Army Cadets and youth clubs alongside facilities for rough sleepers in the Caerphilly Churches Night Shelter scheme.

Deputy mayor of Caerphilly CBC, Mike Adams, urged others to follow in the footsteps of Tabernacle Baptist Church in transforming unused facilities in their areas.

"It has to be in our minds to do whatever we can, now. That's something that we will take with us," he said.

(l-r) Rev Peter Cho with Alun Davies, Caerphilly County Borough Council's deputy Mayor, Mike Adams, deputy Mayoress Gloria Adams and Caerphilly CBC's deputy leader and cabinet member for economy, infrastructure, sustainability & wellbeing of future generations, Sean Morgan.

Tabernacle Baptist Church's Rev Peter Cho also encapsulated the ethos of the centre’s future aims in his opening speech.

“Some people ask me, why is it the Newbridge Vision Centre?” he said.

“Well, its because we want to encourage young people and people in the community of Newbridge to come have a good time and also, have a vision for their future.”

For more information, visit: www.tabernacle-newbridge.org.uk