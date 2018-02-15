AN EMPTY room at a Newport building has been transformed into a cafe, thanks to some hardworking youngsters.

In the space of a week, 10 youngsters took part in a project which saw them turn an empty room at the YMCA building into a community cafe.

The project is a partnership between Communities First - which aims to improve prospects for people in disadvantaged communities - and Pinkspiration - which helps younger people into the construction industry.

Ben Davies, who works for Communities First, said: "They have been developing skills, like painting and building.

"They are turning a room which had not been used before into a cafe.

"I think it is brilliant."

Dylan Emmerson, who lives in Shaftesbury, is one of the youngsters who worked on the project.

He said: "I enjoyed it.

"I like painting the best and cutting the metal in half."

Collette Warren, 18, added: "I also helped and have been painting.

"I love it. It has been fun.

Lisa Marie Brown, of Pinkspiration, added: "They have gained an array of skills.

"This has taught them lots of vital skills that they will need to enter the industry."

The cafe will open on March 6.