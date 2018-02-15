A CHARITY has expressed disappointment after it was recommended that Caerphilly council stops funding the area's stroke recovery service.

The service, run by Stroke Association, supports survivors across the county who are adjusting to life in the early weeks and months after a stroke.

The council’s cabinet yesterday unanimously supported a report which recommended decommissioning the £18,000 a year service in 2018-19.

A final decision will be made at full council on Thursday, February 22.

The Stroke Association has since had confirmation that Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will continue to fund the stroke recovery service in Gwent in 2018-19.

This means that the service in Caerphilly will carry on for another 12 months.

Caerphilly council’s cabinet has also committed to meet with the health board to discuss the future of this and other contracts in the area.

Ross Evans, interim-director of the Stroke Association in Wales, said: "The number of people who took part in our campaign against the cuts showed the value of this vital service to survivors and their families.

"Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the help we offer is key to stopping people’s needs from getting worse and creating more demands on public services.

"However, it’s great news that the health board have committed to fund our service across Gwent for the next year. This means that over the next 12 months, we can still be there for stroke survivors in Caerphilly who so badly need our help.

"Our thanks go to everyone who supported our campaign. We also welcome the cabinet’s commitment to meet with the health board to discuss the long-term sustainability of services like ours."

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "The decision has not been made.

"Whilst cabinet endorsed the report, the final decision will be made next week at a meeting of full council (Thursday, February 22) when the budget for 2018/19 will be agreed."