A FALL in the number of recorded sexual offences in Gwent should not mask the importance of reporting incidents, according to region’s police and crime commissioner (PCC).

Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed a two per cent drop in recorded cases by Gwent Police between April 2016 and March 2017, when compared with the same period from the previous year.

There were 867 incidents recorded by the force in that period – down from 887 between April 2015 and March 2016.

In Wales, Gwent had the fewest recorded incidents in comparison to the other Welsh forces: Dyfed-Powys – 1,019; North Wales – 1,917 and South Wales – 2,541.

The rate of sexual offences recorded by the police per 1,000 population in Gwent to the year ending March 2017 was 1.5 – also the lowest in Wales.

Jeff Cuthbert, Gwent’s PCC said: “One of the five priorities in my police and crime plan is to provide excellent support for all victims of crime, including those at risk of sexual violence, child sexual abuse and exploitation.

“Whilst the overall statistics for the recording of sexual offences are comparatively low in Gwent, we have seen a significant increase in the reporting of crimes of this nature in recent years.

“According to the ONS, there was a 31 per cent increase in the reporting of sexual offences in Gwent in the 12 months to September 2017 when compared to the same period the previous year.

“This demonstrates a greater willingness of victims in Gwent to come forward and knowing they will receive the right support to help them cope and recover.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual offence to report it to the police.”

As a whole, the number of sexual offences recorded in Wales was 6,344 – a rise of 21 per cent on the previous 12-month period.

The other three Welsh forces also all saw rises over the same period from the previous year: seven per cent in Dyfed-Powys, 27 per cent in South Wales and 37 per cent in North Wales.

The rate of recorded sexual offences across Wales was 2.0 per 1,000 population, with the South Wales, Dyfed-Powys and North Wales police forces recording rates of 1.9, 2.0 and 2.8 respectively.

Mr Cuthbert said that he will continue to provide support for victims of sexual offences, as well as authorising services for those affected.

He added: “I have a duty to engage with victims of crime as well as commissioning services for people who unfortunately do become victims.

“I will continue to work with our partners to ensure that victims have the best possible information and support they require.”