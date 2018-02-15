FIRE crews were called to a shop following reports of smoke in the ceiling.

Two fire engines attended the Spar located on Cardiff Road in Newport after staff reported smelling smoke.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue said it responded to a call reporting a smell of smoke in a building at around 5.50pm.

The shop was vacated as fire officers investigated the wiring in the ceiling of the shop.

They discovered a small fire in the panelling on exterior of the shop, but there was no serious damage caused.

A spokeswoman confirmed that officers left the scene at 6.30pm