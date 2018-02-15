WE HAVE already received entries from across Gwent telling us about some super mums.

In yesterday's edition we launched our Gwent's Best Mum competition to find the most inspirational mums in the region.

The prize is a delicious Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud and a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

You have until Sunday, March 4, at 5pm, to enter.

To enter, e-mail your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Alternatively, send your entries to Newsdesk, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN marked as 'Mother’s Day competition'.

Entries will only be accepted from sons and daughters living in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, whose mums also live in these areas.

A small team of Argus editorial staff will pick a winner from the entries.