A DAD who turned to dealing cocaine has been jailed for three years, after police caught him in possession of the drug on his birthday.

Lewis Pierre, who previously pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday.

Julian Greenwood, prosecuting, said police in marked and unmarked vehicles spotted Pierre driving in an Audi A3 by the Brynglas Tunnels at around 2.30pm on September 7 last year, Pierre’s 24th birthday.

Police followed the vehicle before stopping Pierre at around junction 29 of the M4 as he drove towards Cardiff.

When questioned, Pierre said he had some small bags of cocaine by the gear stick but insisted that they were for his personal use.

Cash totalling £2,990 was found in the car’s glove box, as well as £500 in trouser pockets.

The cocaine was said to be a "small amount" of around half gram deals.

Two mobile phones - an iPhone and Nokia - were also seized.

Mr Greenwood said Pierre, 24, of Roman Way, Bristol, gave “various explanations” about where the money was from, including claiming he had earned it by carrying out odd jobs such as painting and decorating.

Pierre also told police he had a bank account but preferred to keep cash, the court heard.

A list of names and nicknames were found on the iPhone, with amounts of money next to them, Mr Greenwood said.

Marian Lewis, defending, said the offending was “totally out of character”, adding Pierre had previously been hard-working since leaving school.

Mrs Lewis said Pierre, a dad-of-two, “fell into bad company” around one year before the offence, leading to his use and abuse of cocaine, and ultimately to the crime.

She said: “He has turned his life around since his arrest and he has rid himself of his addiction and of his associations with those in the drug culture.”

Mrs Lewis highlighted four references, including from Pierre’s mother and partner, which she said gave an insight into his background and previously good character.

She also pointed out Pierre had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

Recorder Mark Powell QC said it was clear from the large number of text messages that Pierre had been dealing cocaine “on a large scale” for around 18 months.

Recorder Powell said he suspected the motivation was "greed", rather than as Pierre claimed to clear drug debts.

He said: “You clearly come from a loving, decent family and you have brought shame on them through your activities.”

Recorder Powell said the recommendation for a community penalty in the pre-sentence report was “unrealistic”, adding that it was an “extremely serious offence” which could only be met with an immediate custodial sentence.

He added: "The court is only too well aware of the effect of dealing this drug on the community and the damage caused to families."

Pierre was jailed for a total of three years over the single charge.

Recorder Powell explained he will serve one half of the sentence before being released on license.

He ordered that the cash seized is directed to the police for future investigations.

A victim surcharge will also have to be paid.

Forfeiture and destruction orders were made for the remaining items involved in the crime.