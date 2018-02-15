A CITY centre restaurant, which openedin November 2017, has shut its doors, but will open again at another venue.

Sixteen Restaurant was located at 16 High Street in Newport, but the premises is now empty.

Co-owner Lewis Lewis, who also owns Mojo The FoodBar and the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, said: "Sixteen has not closed down. Sixteen will be relocating to Clarence Place and will be merging with Mojo The FoodBar as Sixteen proved so popular.

"The difficulty all stems from issues with the building on High Street."

The restaurant's menu was designed around chicken and steak to share, alongside seasonal starters and puddings. Owners of the restaurant were proud of the quality of its produce.

A message on the restaurant's Facebook page said: "We are excited to announce that we are soon to become Sixteen Brasserie.

"Sixteen Brasserie is inspired by the brasseries of the world, championing relaxed all-day dining and serving classics made from great quality, fresh ingredients along with some great wines and cocktails."

Find out more at facebook.com/sixteenBrasserie.